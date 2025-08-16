Pune Among Top 10 Cities for Extramarital Affairs; Kanchipuram Tops Ashley Madison Report 2025
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 16, 2025 11:58 IST2025-08-16T11:54:16+5:302025-08-16T11:58:58+5:30
Although marriage is considered a sacred bond between wife and husband which built on loyalty. A new report has ...
Although marriage is considered a sacred bond between wife and husband which built on loyalty. A new report has revealed shocking details that a significant number of married people in India are engaging in extramarital affairs. This information has come to light in the latest report by the dating app Ashley Madison.
According to data released in June 2025, Kanchipuram, a town in Tamil Nadu, has unexpectedly emerged as India’s new “extramarital affair capital.” The latest figures from the app facilitating extramarital relationships show that Kanchipuram climbed dramatically from 17th position last year to the top of the rankings this year. Experts note that a surge in app usage across tier-2 and tier-3 cities has broadened opportunities for such connections, though Ashley Madison has not provided an explanation for Kanchipuram’s remarkable ascent. Notably, the Delhi-NCR region stands out with nine positions in the top 20, while one major metropolitan city is conspicuously missing from the list.
The global dating site Ashley Madison, which helps find partners for those looking for affairs, has revealed July 2025 statistics that show Maharashtra's Pune ranked 8th for extramarital affairs, while Kanchipuram city in Tamil Nadu ranked first.
Kanchipuram on Top
Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, once famous for its silk sarees and ancient temples, has now become a hub for extramarital affairs. According to the June 2025 report by Ashley Madison, Kanchipuram has surpassed all other Indian cities in cases of extramarital affairs. Just a year ago, the city was ranked 17th, but now it has jumped to the top spot.
Delhi NCR Not Far Behind
As many as nine districts of Delhi-NCR feature in the top 20 list. Central Delhi is in second place, followed by Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, South West Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and North West Delhi.
Pune, Bengaluru Also in the Top 10
Pune is ranked eighth, Bengaluru ninth, and South Delhi tenth. Dehradun secured sixth place, while East Delhi stood at seventh.
Reasons Behind Extramarital Affairs
Experts say metropolitan cities' busy lifestyles, the rising influence of social networking, long working hours, and emotional distance in marriages are driving factors. Many married individuals are seeking new partners due to emotional dissatisfaction, relationship changes after having children, or simply a desire for romance.
Also Read | Not Mumbai, But This Tamil Nadu Town Tops Extra-Marital Affairs List; Says Report.
Dating Apps and Social Media: The Main Platforms
The report states that extramarital affairs are being facilitated by dating apps designed specifically for married people, along with new connections made on social media. Additionally, OTT content portraying affairs as normal and glamorous has made people more willing to engage in such relationships without guilt.
Top 20 Cities in India for Extramarital Affairs
Kanchipuram
Central Delhi
Gurugram
Noida
South West Delhi
Dehradun
East Delhi
Pune
Bengaluru
South Delhi
Chandigarh
Lucknow
Kolkata
West Delhi
Kamrup
North West Delhi
Raigad (Chhattisgarh)
Hyderabad
Ghaziabad
Jaipur
Why Pune Is Ranked Eighth
Pune’s population largely comprises students, IT professionals, and migrants from across the country. Its multicultural environment, growing nightlife, and openness to modern relationships have made the city a hub for extramarital and open relationships.
Digital penetration, social changes, emotional distance, and changing personal choices are reshaping the dynamics of relationships in India. As traditions evolve, the norms of Indian marriages and partnerships are also undergoing transformation.Open in app