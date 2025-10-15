Pune: Man Jumps to Death From Shivajinagar Court Building Over 27-Year-Old Pending Case

A 61-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a court building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, October 15. A note was later found in his pocket, and a primary probe indicated that the man took the extreme step due to some frustration over long long-pending case.

He jumped at around 11.45 am on Wednesday from the news building of the district court in Shivajinagar. Yashwant Jadhav, a resident of the Wadki area in Pune, jumped from the third floor of the court building, an official from Shivajinagar police station told the news agency PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Yashwant Jadhav resident of the Wadki area in Pune, who jumped from the third floor of the court building, an official from Shivajinagar police station said. The man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The note reportedly stated that he was frustrated due to the case being unresolved since the year 1998, and that his repeated efforts to seek justice had gone in vain. Preliminary investigation revealed that the prolonged legal battle and mental distress caused by the delay in the judicial process may have driven him to take the extreme step.