WATCH: Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Spotted at Golf Course in Florida

It is common to spot alligators and other wild animals in golf courses in Florida, but recently, a Dinosaur-size alligator was spotted strolling in the playground near Rotonda West in broad daylight.

A video of a giant-sized reptile has gone viral on social media websites. In the video, an alligator is doing its best dinosaur impression. Netizens react after watching the video. On the of the X (formerly known as Twitter) user, while sharing a clip, said, “Welcome to Jurassic Park. Massive Florida gator spotted Monday at this golf course in Rotonda from a WINK News viewer. I’d let him play through.”

Alligator Spotted at Golf Course in Florida:

Welcome to Jurassic Park. Massive Florida gator spotted Monday at this golf course in Rotonda from a @WINKNews viewer. I'd let him play through. 🐊👀 pic.twitter.com/jX4wRzHqq1 — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) March 27, 2024

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state length record is 14 feet, 3-1/2 inches (Lake Washington, Brevard County). The weight record for a different alligator is 1,043 pounds (Orange Lake, Alachua County.)

Not everybody was impressed by Devitt’s video post on Wednesday. One follower commented, “That’s pretty much an everyday occurrence somewhere in Florida. Only non-Floridians find it noteworthy.”