Aerosols offer new hope in weakening dangerous cyclones: Study

New Delhi, June 14 Strategically dispersing aerosols -- microscopic airborne particles -- into developing cyclones could disrupt their formation during the vulnerable early phases, according to an Australian study.

The pioneering study led by researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) offers a potential breakthrough to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events intensified by climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

While previous efforts to modify storms have focused on mature cyclones nearing landfall, this study targets the early stages of cyclone development, where intervention may be more effective, said lead author Roslyn Prinsley, Associate Professor at the ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions.

The study demonstrates, for the first time, the effects of aerosols of different sizes on cyclone formation -- coarse aerosols tend to slow cyclone intensification at first, while fine or ultrafine aerosols may initially accelerate it but ultimately weaken the storm to a greater extent.

The key to weakening cyclones lies in understanding the complex physics of how clouds form -- including how tiny particles interact, how heat is released, and how these processes affect each other.

"If you use different sizes of aerosols, you get a different impact on the cyclone, but they all hold promise," Prinsley said.

"Our study shows, for the first time, the impacts of aerosols of varied sizes on the formation of a tropical cyclone. We found that coarse aerosols initially dampen vortex acceleration, while fine or ultrafine aerosols boost it first, but later weaken it more than coarse aerosols.

"Getting these aerosols to where they're needed is another challenge we're looking at -- it would require several aircraft to disperse the aerosols over a few hours," Prinsley added.

Published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, a publication of the American Geophysical Union, the computer simulations revealed complex interactions between aerosols and cyclone development. Prinsley stressed that accurate forecasting models are essential for effective intervention.

Deploying aerosols via aircraft remains logistically complex, but Prinsley proposes testing in remote Western Australian waters -- safe zones where cyclones don't threaten land.

