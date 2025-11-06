Centre throws open booth bookings for startups in 'Waves Bazaar' at IFFI Goa 2025

New Delhi, Nov 6 The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced the opening of bookings for WaveX booths, the exclusive startup showcase zone in Waves Bazaar at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa 2025, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The initiative aims to provide a platform for emerging startups in the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) and entertainment sectors to connect with global industry leaders, investors, and production studios.

Scheduled from November 20-24 2025, 'WAVES Bazar' will be located in the vicinity of Film Bazaar, the prime networking hub of IFFI known for its dynamic participation from filmmakers, producers, and media professionals from across the world.

Each booth will be available at a nominal cost of Rs. 30,000 per stall on sharing basis. The facilities being provided to participating startups include two delegate passes, lunch and high tea, evening networking opportunity and direct visibility among global film, media and tech professionals, the statement said.

"Interested startups can register at wavex.wavesbazaar.com. Limited stalls are available, and allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis," the statement added.

WaveX is a national startup accelerator and incubation initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dedicated to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship in the AVGC-XR and media-tech ecosystem.

Through collaborations with leading academic, industry, and incubation networks, WaveX empowers creators and startups to scale their ventures, contributing to India’s growing creative economy.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, is one of Asia’s most significant film festivals, celebrating excellence in world cinema and serving as a meeting ground for filmmakers, artists, and cine enthusiasts. Held annually in Goa, IFFI attracts participation from across the global film fraternity and acts as a catalyst for creative collaboration and opportunities.

The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to take place from 20th to 28th November 2025 in Panaji, Goa, the statement added.

