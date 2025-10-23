Cyber Crime Alert: How WhatsApp and Facebook Can Protect Your Money and Data from Scammers

Nowadays, with just a single click, scammers can transfer all the money from your bank account into their own accounts. They can also misuse your WhatsApp and Facebook accounts to trick you, putting your personal and financial data at serious risk. Recognizing the growing danger of online fraud, Meta has introduced several new tools and safety features on WhatsApp and Facebook designed to protect users. These tools aim to reduce scams, provide timely warnings, and guide users, especially senior citizens, in staying alert and avoiding falling prey to increasingly sophisticated digital fraud tactics.

Online fraud cases are rising at an alarming rate, prompting Meta to add new security features across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. These features are designed with elderly users in mind, helping them navigate the digital world safely and preventing them from falling victim to online scams. Meta’s initiative focuses on strengthening platform-wide security while promoting digital literacy among older adults. By providing users with proactive warnings, secure login options, and educational content, Meta aims to make its platforms safer, ensuring that everyone, especially seniors, can confidently use social media without fear of fraud.

On WhatsApp, users will now receive a warning if they attempt to share their screen with an unknown contact during a video call. Scammers often ask people to share screens and then manipulate them into revealing sensitive data such as bank details or verification codes. Meanwhile, Messenger introduces an AI-powered scam detection feature that alerts users to suspicious messages from new contacts. Users can submit messages for AI review, and if a scam is detected, they are informed and given options to block or report the account. This approach helps reduce fraud and increases user awareness.

Across Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp, Meta has launched passkey login support, allowing users to securely sign in using fingerprint, facial recognition, or a PIN. In addition, users can perform a security checkup on Facebook and Instagram to review settings, strengthen account protection, and select more robust security options. These measures are designed to make accounts significantly safer, prevent unauthorized access, and reduce the risk of fraud. By combining advanced technology with user-friendly features, Meta ensures that users of all ages, especially elderly individuals, have safer and more secure experiences on its platforms.

Through the “Scam Se Bacho” (Beware of Scams) campaign, Meta is actively collaborating with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to raise awareness about online fraud. As part of this effort, the company is creating multilingual video content to help senior citizens recognize, avoid, and report scams. This initiative aims to educate the elderly about potential threats and empower them with knowledge to stay safe. By offering practical guidance, tips, and demonstrations, the campaign helps users navigate the digital world more securely, ensuring they remain vigilant and protected from online fraudsters who increasingly target vulnerable populations like senior citizens.