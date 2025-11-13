Investor accounts on NSE surpass 24 crore

Mumbai, Nov 13 The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Thursday that the number of unique trading accounts surpassed 24 crore this month -- just under one year after it surpassed 20 crore mark in October last year.

The number of unique registered investors stood at 12.2 crore (as of October 31, 2025), having surpassed the milestone of 12 crore unique registered investors on September 22, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, individual investors, both direct participants and via mutual funds, now hold 18.75 per cent of NSE listed companies, marking a 22 year high.

Maharashtra accounted for the largest share of 17 per cent of investor accounts with over 4 crore accounts, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 11 per cent, Gujarat at 9 per cent), West Bengal and Rajasthan at 6 per cent.

Notably, the top five states held 49 per cent share of all investor accounts, while the top 10 states comprise over 73 per cent, the exchange said.

Several investor protection measures have strengthened confidence in the markets, alongside rampant digitalisation, sustained innovation, growing middle class and progressive policy measures from the government, the statement said.

Measures such as standardising mobile-based trading solutions, streamlining the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, and bolstering investor awareness campaigns have increased investor participation, according to Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

The stock exchange conducted 11,875 Investor Awareness Programs (IAPs) in the first half of FY26 alone, reaching nearly 6.2 lakh participants, as compared to 14,679 in the whole of FY25.

Meanwhile NSE’s Investor Protection Fund (IPF) grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs 2,719 crore as of October 31, 2025.

Over the past five years, the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 indices have generated strong annualised returns of 15 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.

