US Open: Andy Murray claims 200th major victory, to face Grigor Dimitrov in Round 2

New York [US], August 30 : Former US Open champion Andy Murray captured his 200th major victory on Tuesday, as he overpowered Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows.

In the process of progressing to the second round of the year's final Grand Slam for the 16th time in his career, Murray dealt with Moutet's flashy shotmaking throughout the two hours and 58 minutes-long match. He consistently countered the Frenchman's touch with depth. Additionally, the 36-year-old frequently advanced, earning 69 per cent (48/70) of the net points.

"It was amazing. A brilliant atmosphere against one of the most skilful players on Tour. He has so many ways to disrupt you, he is an exceptional player and he moves extremely well and always causes a bit of chaos. I hope it was entertaining for everyone. There were some fun points in there. I am happy to get through in straight sets because the second set was very tight," ATP quoted Murray as saying.

Murray will aim to make it 201 when he lock horns with Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

In the second set against Moutet, the 36-year-old held off two set points by coming back from 3-5 to take the lead. In the eighth game of the third set, he broke the tiebreaker by converting on his tenth opportunity of the set. On his fourth match point, Murray then maintained serve and won the point.

"The preparation was slightly tricky because I had to pull out of the tournament mid-way through in Canada and miss Cincinnati. I had to slowly build my serving up but I was quite happy with how I served today, the ab felt good," Murray said.

The Scott will next play Dimitrov, who overcame a two-set deficit to beat Alex Molcan and advance to the second round in New York for the fourth year running. Dimitrov defeated Molcan 6-7(9), 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(11-9) in a match that lasted for four hours and 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Briton Cameron Norrie also reached the second round, defeating Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 32 minutes.

