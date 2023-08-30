US Open: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz eases into second round

New York [US], August 30 : Defending champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain advanced to the second round of the 2023 US Open after Dominik Koepfer retired in the second set of their matchup at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the opening game, the German World No. 75 unfortunately twisted his ankle just six points into the match, while moving backwards as a stroke by Alcaraz sailed over the baseline.

The 29-year-old sought treatment at the end of the first game and persevered until the middle of the second set when the discomfort became intolerable.

Koepfer fought hard to win two games in each of the first two sets, but ultimately retired with Alcaraz leading, 6-2, 3-2. Alcaraz will next meet South African Lloyd Harris.

"It was a shame for him in the first game, he got injured with the ankle. Obviously, that's not the best way to get through to another round. But I have to say for myself that I was playing great, I was playing really well on the court. Hopefully, I can keep the same level in the next round," US Open quoted Alcaraz as saying in a post-match presentation.

As Koepfer increased his aggression in an effort to shorten points, Alcaraz fought off two early break points. The German withdrew after winning four straight points on serve in the second set because he realised his strategy could only be sustained for a short period of time.

Alcaraz continues his love affair with the biggest stadium in tennis, the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"This is a court that I love playing in. Since the first step on the court [tonight] I felt great, I felt amazing—the same energy that I felt last year. It was a great start to the match and I think I played and I felt really well during the match," the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by US Open.

Earlier, Italian Jannik Sinner dropped just five games in a commanding 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 win over German Yannick Hanfmann.

