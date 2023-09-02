US Open: Djokovic shows mettle, fights back from two-set down against Djere 

New York [US], September 2 : World no. 2 Novak Djokovic sealed the match against Laslo Djere with a remarkable comeback in the third round of the US Open third round on Saturday.

Djokovic rallied to defeat his countryman 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in three hours and 45 minutes after falling behind two-sets-to-love.

Djere had the upper hand in long rallies but 95-time tour-level champion collected himself and promptly improved in the third set, forcing errors on Djere's forehand to bring the match back into his grasp.

At 1-0 in the third set, Djokovic broke serve for the first time by triumphing in a thrilling 26-shot rally. The Serbian then raised his hands in the air as if he needed additional help from the New York crowd.

Djere continued to test Djokovic under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At 1-1 in the fourth set, Djokovic earned a gut-wrenching break after a marathon 10-minute. Earlier, the 32nd seed had stunned the three-time US Open champion with a brilliant one-hand backhand flick.

In the final stages of the match, Djokovic played defensive and received more on returns, which dashed Djere's dreams of recording the biggest victory of his career.

“Unbelievable. It’s almost 2 am, a large number of people stayed. I hope [the fans] enjoyed the show, it was definitely not so enjoyable for me, especially in the first two sets. It was one of the toughest matches I’ve played here in many years. Huge, huge credit to Laslo for playing some of the best tennis that I’ve ever seen him play,” Djokovic said as quoted by ATP's official website.

“I did a little pep talk in the mirror. I kind of laughed at myself because I was so pissed off and annoyed with the result,” Djokovic said when asked about leaving the court following the opening two sets.

“I had to force myself to lift myself up, lift the spirits up a little bit. I’ve done it a few times before in my career, it worked. A few times it didn’t work, but tonight it did and I’m grateful.”

