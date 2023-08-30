US Open: Greet Minnen topples two-time champion Venus Williams, reaches second round

New York [US], August 30 : Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen toppled two-time champion Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Former World No.1 Williams was playing the US Open main draw for the 24th time in her career. Under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium on Tuesday evening, Williams contested the 100th US Open match of her career. However, the 43-year-old was knocked out by World No.97 Minnen in a match that lasted for one hour and 13 minutes of play.

"I have to give credit to my opponent. I mean, there wasn't a shot she couldn't make. Even when I hit really amazing shots, she just hit a winner or a drop shot. I don't think I played badly. I think it was just one of those days where it's just unlucky," WTA quoted Williams as saying.

Minnen had 24 victories to Williams's 10, and she fought off all six break points she was presented with thanks to a deluge of successful drop shots.

"Incredible to play a legend like [Williams]. I have huge respect for her, to be there at 43 years old, it’s amazing. She has amazing strokes, amazing serve, so I really tried to play aggressive, make her move as much as possible, even hit a few drop shots, which I’m not used to but I’ll keep doing it, I think," Minnen said on court, after her win.

Elsewhere, Qualifier Wang Yafan made a triumphant comeback to the Grand Slam stage at the US Open, defeating No.7 seed and last year's semifinalist Caroline Garcia in the first round 6-4, 6-1 in just 70 minutes.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova booked her place in the second round, defeating qualifier Han Na-Lae 6-3, 6-0. Before asserting her dominance in the match, the No. 9 seed painstakingly worked out her challenging opponent.

Vondrousova experienced some standout moments, such as her slide into a pass with a sharp angle that brushed the sideline in the opening set. Her two important shots were her trademark drop shot, which she used to outmanoeuvre Han repeatedly, and her return, which ruthlessly punished the World No. 241's softer serve.

Han only managed to hold serve once throughout the entire match, and once Vondrousova had won the opening set, the Czech player sped up her approach to the finish line.

She will next face Martina Trevisan, who beat Yulia Putintseva 0-6, 7-6(0), 7-6[8].

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor