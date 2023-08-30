US Open: Murray calls VAR system debut 'farce' after technology malfunctioned in his opening match

New York, Aug 30 Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray referred tennis' first experience with video-assist review (VAR) system at the US Open as a "bit of a farce" after the technology malfunctioned in his first round match.

A video review system has been introduced at the Grand Slam which allows players to challenge calls such as double bounces or contact with the net.

Each player gets three challenges per set and, according to the US Open, “the VR official and VR operator will send the video to a screen on the chair umpire's chair as well as stadium screens when available."

However, the technology encountered issues at a crucial juncture during Murray's opening match on Tuesday.

While the former world No. 1 was serving for the victory, his opponent Corentin Moutet requested a review to examine a potential double bounce which was called against him by chair umpire Louise Engzell.

The chair umpire retrieved a tablet to view an immediate replay of the situation. However, following a significant delay, Engzell declared that the video review was "not working".

"It took about four minutes to make a decision," Murray was quoted by BBC. "I'm pro using technology to get to the right calls - but you've got to have it working. When it goes like that, it turns into a bit of a farce."

The Swedish umpire being unable to see the replays on her personal screen meant she could not make a ruling.

Addressing the stadium, Engzell said: "Unfortunately, the VR (video review) is not working, what you are watching here is from television so the original call stands."

US Open officials confirmed the dedicated on-court tablet had malfunctioned and stopped the reviewable video from being delivered.

"Per protocol, a video review and any call based off a review must be made by the chair umpire via the video delivered to their tablet on court. If the video is not available on the chair umpire's tablet, the original call on the court stands. Immediately following the match, the malfunctioning tablet was repaired," organisers said.

