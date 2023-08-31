US Open: Novak Djokovic seals place in third round, gets better of Miralles

New York [US], August 31 : Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic eased past Bernabe Zapata Miralles to seal his place in the third round of the US Open.

The Serbian star defeated the Spaniard with a score of 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the third round.

Second seed Djokovic who is chasing a historic 24th Grand Slam title, dropped just six games through the three sets.

Djokovic struggled with inaccuracy in the opening part of the game but overcame the challenge as he sealed the first set 6-4.

Following his victory, Djokovic will now face his national teammate Laslo Djere on Friday, after the world No 38 effortlessly defeated Hugo Gaston 6-1 6-2 6-3 to seal his place in the next round.

After the game, Djokovic talked about his initial struggle and said as quoted from ATP.com, "He started off solid. We had some rallies. We kind of had to reach out for the towel basically after each one of those longer rallies, so it took a bit more time and effort. But, you know, one break was enough. Then after that, the second set I played really good. Beginning of the third, couple of close games, but last four games of the third I ended up really playing really well. I'm pleased with the way I'm feeling, playing on the court."

The 36-year-old has won two Grand Slams this year, the Australian Open and French Open.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon, is the top seed at the competition. Both locked horns in the Cincinnati Masters just last week where Djokovic emerged as the victor.

Djokovic last appeared in New York in 2021 when he reached the final, he would be looking to do the same once again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor