US Open: Zverev advances to fourth round, to face Sinner 

New York [US], September 3 : German player Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round after his four-set win over Grigor Dimitrov at the US Open on Sunday.

Zverev overcame the former World No. 3 with 6-7(2), 7-6(8), 6-1, and 6-1. The German, who has advanced to the Round of 16 in each of his last four tournament appearances, will face sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner, who earlier in the day defeated 2016 US Open winner Stan Wawrinka in four sets.

It had been just two weeks before Zverev defeated Dimitrov in Cincinnati. Once the former World No. 2 evened the score, he took control of the match and Dimitrov also started to lose steam.

Zverev seized a 6-1 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series with to seven service breaks after three hours and 41 minutes. Zverev scored 43 winners to just 27 unforced errors throughout the most crucial situations.

Next, Zverev will look to increase his 3-1 Lexus ATP Head-to-Head lead over Sinner. The last two encounters between both players were at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in 2017.

The sixth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner triumphed against Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in New York on Saturday.

"Sascha (Zverev) is serving very, very good. Physically he is strong again. I know him maybe a little bit worse because I haven't played against him in a pretty long time now, so it would be nice to face him," Sinner said as quoted by ATP's official website.

