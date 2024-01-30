Civic Chief pays surprise visit to CSMC headquarters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the municipal commissioner G Sreekant paid a surprise visit to the civic headquarters today at 11 am.

It may be noted that the civic chief took charge in May 2023 since then he is looking after the official affairs by sitting in the Smart City Office.

Today, the civic chief conducted a series of meetings. Meanwhile, the news spread like a wildfire, as a result, the office-bearers of various societies and organisations rushed to the civic headquarters to submit their memorandums.

It may be noted that the renovation of the municipal commissioner’s office is underway. It will take another couple of months to get completed. Prior to it a spacious meeting hall was completed. The civic chief inaugurated the hall on January 26. Henceforth the civic chief started to sit in the civic headquarters from Tuesday. During the whole day, he held meetings with the officers of various sections including the estate section. The meeting with officials of different banks also lasted for a long time. He also met a few delegations in the evening. After a long time, the municipal corporation campus witnessed a rush of visitors after a long time.