Free screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Leo Club of Aurangabad Icons and Guru Parivar on Thursday organised a free screening of the movie 'The Kerala Story' for girls and women at Khinwasara Cineplex.

The purpose of this programme was to create awareness in the society and it was attended by 140 women in the age group of 18 to 70. Over 140 free tickets were distributed so that as many girls as possible could watch this film and be aware of whom to love and befriend. On the occasion, the women watched the film with spontaneous participation. After the completion of the film, the women raised slogans in support of the film. Pritam Patni, Masoom Sawaiwala, Kunal Thole, Yash Patni, Prasad Dagda took efforts for this programme.