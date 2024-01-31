Gajanan Maharaj Devasthan founder, Sridhar Wakhte, passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The founder president of Shri Gajanan Maharaj Devasthan (Garkheda) here Prof Sridhar Pandharinath Wakte (Swami Divyanand Saraswati) passed away on Wednesday.

His mortal remains were kept at his residence at Cidco N-5 Priyadarshini Colony till 12 noon for antim darshan. His last rites were performed in the field near Pawan Ganpati temple in Paithan. He was working as head of department of English in Vasantrao Naik College.

Prof Sridhar Wakte is survived by two sons, former pro vice-chancellor of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Pravin Wakte and Dr Shivaji Wakte, daughter Adv Shubhangi Wakte and grandchildren. He had taken sanyas a few years ago.