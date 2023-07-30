Guardian minister to look into ‘Adarsh’ issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Severe agitations are going on for the past 15 days over the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha scam of Rs 202 crore, which has shattered the faith of people in the co-operative sector. Now, the government has given attention to this matter. The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre has organised a meeting with the district collector on July 31 at 11 am to discuss the issue of returning the money of the depositors of the Patsanstha. Various review meetings of 10 government departments will be held on this day in Bhumre’s presence. After the Adarsh review meeting, he will have a meeting with the officers of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation to discuss the land acquisition issues for the Brahmagavhan irrigation project. In other meetings, he will review the ongoing works of industries, Sambhajinagar to Paithan Road, Pandharpur Palkhi Road, New Pune Road, Divisional Sports Complex, chief minister Gramsadak scheme, ZP DPC, school nutritional diet, Ramai, Shabri, and others schemes.