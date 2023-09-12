HC scraps case against youth aspiring for job in America

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R G Awchat and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh has ordered the administration concerned to scrap the offence and charge-sheet filed against the applicant Dnyaneshwar Gulab Giri. The court gave the verdict after observing that there is no specific mention in the complaint of how the victim was harassed. Hence prosecuting the applicant would be an abuse of law. The court’s order has cleared all the obstructions in the way of the applicant and he is free to go to America for his job.

It so happened that a relative of the applicant lodged a complaint against five persons with the Mukundwadi Police Station on October 29, 2022. She accused them of torturing and harassing her. Hence the police booked them under Section 498 and Section 354 (for molestation). There was no allegation against Dnyaneshwar, but his name was dragged in the case. The court has granted bail to Giri and other members of his family. Later on, the police filed a chargesheet in the court, but sans any evidence against the applicant. Hence Dnyaneshwar filed a criminal offence in the bench through Adv M P Bhaskar and pleaded to scrap the chargesheet against him. When the case was heard on September 11, his lawyer brought into notice of the court that no evidence had been found or proved against the applicant. Besides, he has received a job offer from an American company and he has to reach America by air on September 13. Adv Morampalle pleaded on behalf of the state government.