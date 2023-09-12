Massia delegation urges MSEDCL for uninterrupted power supply

Meeting with MSEDCL managing director Lokesh Chandra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation from the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) met with the managing director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on Tuesday to address the issue of intermittent power supply to companies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The meeting was chaired by Massia president Anil Patil along with MSEDCL managing director Lokesh Chandra and director (operations) Sanjay Taksande. During the discussion, the delegation highlighted the urgent need for uninterrupted power supply to the industries operating in areas as Vadgaon, Shajapur, Ranjangaon, Jogeshwari, Jikthan, and Limbe Jalgaon. They also raised concerns regarding the grievances faced by entrepreneurs due to power supply disruptions.

Key points discussed included the construction of a new substation to ensure smooth power supply to industries outside MIDC in Karodi and Jikthan. Additionally, the delegation emphasized the necessity for the establishment of two new substations in the Waluj industrial area. The continuous power interruptions experienced in the Shendra and Chikalthan areas were also addressed.

In response to the concerns raised, MD Chandra assured the delegation that he would convene a meeting within the next 15 days, involving both the entrepreneurs and MSEDCL officials, to actively work towards resolving the power supply issues. Kiran Jagtap, Kamalakar Patil, Sarjerao Salunke, Rahul Mogle, Abdul Sheikh, and others were present.