Nitin Gaikwad appointed vice president of employees union

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nitin Gaikwad was appointed vice-president of the Non-teaching Employees union of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada. He has been working at the university for the past 32 years.Union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar made the appointment of Gaikwad who is a personal assistant of director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Board of the university.