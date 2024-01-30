Open university graduates deprived of Swadhar scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The graduates of open university of the State were deprived of ‘The Swadhar Scholarship. The Social Welfare Department declared the students of open university as ineligible for the scholarship.

As per the norms, SSC and HSC and graduates who have 50 per cent and above marks get the benefit of the Swadhar scholarship. Significantly, open university students get the government of India’s post-matric scholarship.

The members of Parivartanwadi Chalwal asked the officers concerned as to whether graduates of open universities do not get Swadhar scholarships when the students can get a GoI post-matric scholarship.

Its district president Rahul Makasare said that many students who graduated from open universities took admissions to postgraduate courses at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University did not get hostel admissions. So, the students applied with the Social Welfare Department for the Swadhar scheme. However, their application forms were not considered for the scholarship.

Meanwhile, the Department started inviting application forms for the Swadhar scholarship for the academic year 2023-24. More than 8,000 application forms were distributed. The last date for application distribution and submissions was extended to February 15.