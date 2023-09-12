‘PES Bachav Morcha’ to be taken out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The present and past students of People’s Education Society (PES) educational institutes will take out ‘PES Bachav Morcha’ to the divisional commisisonerate on September 13.

There has been a dispute among the trustees of PES for the past two decades and it is affecting the teaching and learning process and progress of the institutions.

Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar established PES.

The former and present students will take out a morcha to the office of the divisional commissioner from Milind College at 11 am on Wednesday with the slogan ‘PES Bachav’. The signatures of 40,000 people will be attached to the memorandum.