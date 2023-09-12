Residents protest against illegal liquor dens in Osmanpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal liquor and drugs are rampant in the city. In addition, for the past several months illegal liquor dens have increased in Osmanpura's Kabirnagar, Eknathnagar and Mahatma Phulenagar. But as the police are turning a blind eye, the locals have formed a Darubandi Sangharsh samiti and started a protest. Locals have warned that they will stage a march if these illegal dens are not closed within the next month.

The residents said that the youths here are getting addicted day by day. Many families are being destroyed due to the increase in ganja and other types of drugs. Siddharth Gangawne of the committee said that a public awareness campaign is being carried out for this purpose and the police have been demanded to take action.