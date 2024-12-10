Amway India Strengthens its Commitment to a Healthier India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 10: As modern life becomes increasingly demanding, the focus on holistic health and wellbeing continues to grow to maintain balance in overall quality of life. Towards this, Amway India, one of the leading companies supporting health and wellbeing, has reinforced its commitment to paving the way for a healthier India with an ambitious goal of transforming 5 million lives in the next 5 years, prioritizing healthspan over lifespan. The company aims to achieve this goal that is aligned with the Government of India's Swasth Bharat initiative by empowering its distributors as passionate change evangelists to guide individuals toward optimal wellness through need-based, science-backed recommendations and world-class quality products.

Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director, Amway India, said, "With over 65 years of global operations and the strength of our 90-year-old legacy brand, Nutrilite, that stands as a pillar of excellence, Amway is well placed to serve the nation like never before. India today needs a holistic approach to health and wellbeing with nutrition at its core and with a 'health-first' approach we at Amway India are consistently striving to foster a culture of proactive health management. Our seed-to-supplement philosophy supported by 6000 acres of owned organic farmlands globally plus 20 Nutricert partner farms in India gives us the confidence to deliver high-quality products. This is further backed by a dedicated science and innovation team, passionately committed to driving change through holistic, science-backed products and recommendations. Our aim is to empower individuals to embark on a transformative journey, embrace healthier habits, and ultimately help enhance their healthspan, catalyzing positive change nationwide. Our recent global investment of USD 4 million in the R&D labs in India reflects our commitment to India market and its potential. We also collaborate with government bodies, health professionals, researchers, and communities to build and strengthen the holistic wellness ecosystem. Through mindful living and collective health, we pave the way for a healthier nation, embodying Amway for India, India for Amway."

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56.4% of the disease burden in India is due to unhealthy diets (1), underscoring the need for better understanding of nutrition. Drawing on decades of expertise in nutrition, health and wellbeing, Amway is committed to inspiring people to embrace a healthy way of life. By empowering individuals with practical nutritional knowledge, Amway is enabling them to make informed choices that support individual wellness goals. Amway's community of more than 800 scientists and professionals globally are dedicated to developing and delivering innovative world-class products, resulting in more than 750 global patents and more expected, which reflects its focus on continuous innovation. By focusing on consumer needs and preferences, the company continues to drive innovation that will help people live better, healthier lives.

Furthermore, the company is committed to empowering its 5.5 lakh+ active distributors to become change evangelists to foster health and wellbeing communities building a collective movement toward better living. As part of this, Amway conducts more than 25,000 training sessions annually for its distributors and their customers. Amway India firmly believes that the collective efforts to inspire people to embrace healthy habits today will create a solid foundation for improved healthspan, ultimately paving the way to building a healthier nation.

Amway India, a leading FMCG Direct Selling company supporting health and wellbeing, is an ultimate wholly owned subsidiary of Amway Corporation (Alticor Global Holdings Inc) USA, the world's #1 direct-selling company (1). Globally, Amway is a 65+ years old, US $ 7.7 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway's innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 750 global patents granted and a few more patents pending. Amway globally has more than 800 scientists, engineers, and technicians who work with leading universities, science institutes, and advisory boards to conduct world-class research and product development. It conducts more than 5,00,000 quality tests per year to ensure the delivery of safe and effective products.

Amway India sells more than 140 daily-use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Selling Partners who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a money-back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use (2).

Amway's first manufacturing facility in India, located at Nilakottai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, has won the prestigious LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as being one of the most environment-friendly and sustainable facilities in the country.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite, the world's No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplement brand (3) has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well. The company also offers a range of skin nutrition products under Artistry Skin Nutrition™ which is a blend of Artistry skin science infused with Nutrilite ingredients that are clean and traceable.

