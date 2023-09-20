Global Cultural Diversity Summit Celebrates Unity in London

London (United Kingdom), September 20: From September 14th to 18th, 2023, London played host to the prestigious Global Cultural Diversity Summit. Jointly presented by Trident Events & Media Ltd and the World Humanitarian Fraternity, this international event gathered diverse voices from around the world under the theme, “Celebrating Diversity, Building Bridges.”

The five-day summit served as a powerful platform for the exchange of best practices, exploration of innovative approaches, and the nurturing of meaningful dialogues aimed at promoting cultural understanding, inclusivity, and harmony on a global scale.

A Showcase of Global Unity

The Global Cultural Diversity Summit offered a dynamic program that engaged participants in various activities designed to facilitate knowledge exchange, collaboration, and networking. Attendees were treated to thought-provoking panel discussions, enlightening keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and captivating cultural showcases. The event was a testament to the power of cultural diversity to foster unity and create a more harmonious world.

Global Inspirational Awards Ceremony

The summit kicked off in grand style with the Global Inspirational Awards ceremony, held in the historic House of Lords, London Parliament. This remarkable event was hosted by Susan Kramer, a distinguished Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom. Notable guests of honour included Sunil Chopra, Mayor of London Borough of Southwark, Cllr Kuldeev Sehra, and esteemed individuals like Dr Kaulacharya Jagdishanand Tirth, Dr Gaurav Gupta, President GTTCI, Dr Renu Raj, Director Radanks Ltd, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, President ICMEI, Founder Noida Film City, Dr John Thomas Prade President, Udeshwar Singh President of Bihari Connect.

The awards ceremony recognized and celebrated individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the cause of cultural diversity. The list of awardees was illustrious and included luminaries such as Dr. Revathi Srinivasan, Dr Hari Krishna Maram, Swetha Ashwathanarayana, Ramesh Arora, Prachi Gowda, Dr. Brijesh Navinchandra Karia, Geetha Bora, Chaitanya Audikeshavulu, Manikkuwadura Pushpa Ramyalatha Zoysa, Saidalavi Poily, Nagendra Prasad Nonavinakere, Abdul Khader Sowkathali, Sathish Kumar Balasubramanian, Mary Soorya Lazarus, Yashwanth Kumar Venkataraman, Ramesh Awasthi, Vineet Sahni, Ranjan Ji Maharaj, Uttam Kumar, Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Mukesh Kumar Dubey, Shrey Sahni, Syed Ali Dujana Gurdezi, Monika Meena, Geeta Sahni, Pradumna Chaturvedi, Joby Polouse, Chittanippilly Chacku Vincent, Mr Ashish Chaturvedi, Mr. Ravindar Singh, Mr Jaiprakash Sharma, Dr Vivek Choudhry, Dr. Pawan Kachroo, Dr Tina Davis, Dr Pankaj Saxena, Mr Samir Jain, Mrs Rajwinder Kaur, Dr Manjit Singh Lit., Dr Anupama Sharma, Radhika Sekari, Jyoti Chaudhary, Vidhi Bubna, Taksh Gupta, Suraj Morajkar, Sriti Shaw, Ranjan Ji Maharaj, Uttam Kumar, Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Hari Dutt Joshi, Dr. Manoj Kumar Krishnappa, Mrs Shilpa Sanjeev, Amit Khatri, Rajesh Sharma, Nimisha, Anita Nayyar, Poonam Sharma, and many more, all of whom have shown exceptional dedication to promoting cultural diversity and inclusivity.

Doctorate Ceremony Recognizes Distinguished Achievements

As part of the illustrious Global Cultural Diversity Summit, a profound moment of recognition unfolded during the award ceremony. A special doctorate ceremony was held to pay tribute to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their respective fields. These eminent figures have not only excelled in their domains but have also significantly impacted society through their dedicated efforts. The esteemed recipients of honorary doctorates include Dr Kaulacharya Jagdishanand Tirth, Dr Shiv Kakran, Dr Pawan Kachroo, Dr Ramesh Arora, Dr Manjit Singh Lit, Dr Sameer Jain, Dr Saahil Gupta, Dr Pankaj Saxena, Dr Gowri Kamakshi and Dr Anita Nayyar.

Each of these individuals embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Their contributions have not only advanced their disciplines but have also had a positive and lasting impact on society at large. This doctorate ceremony stands as a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. It serves as an inspiration to all, urging us to continue striving for excellence in our own pursuits.

The Global Cultural Diversity Summit recognizes and celebrates not only the diverse cultures that enrich our world but also the outstanding individuals who drive progress and positive change in their fields. Through events like this, we come together to honour those who embody the values of unity, inclusivity, and understanding.

A Global Fashion Extravaganza

On the summit’s second day, Trident Events & Media Ltd and the World Humanitarian Fraternity treated attendees to a breathtaking global fashion show featuring live concerts by an array of talented artists. The fashion show celebrated the world’s rich cultural tapestry through vibrant fashion and music, emphasizing the theme of unity in diversity.

Promoting Art, Culture, and Tourism

Directors Shiv Kakran and Maynak Dahiya of Trident Events & Media Ltd. expressed their commitment to promoting Art, Culture, and Tourism through exhibitions and fashion shows. They believe that these cultural showcases serve as a compelling invitation for people worldwide to explore India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Unity in diversity, a hallmark of Indian culture, was a central theme, emphasizing the power of culture to bring people together.

The Global Cultural Diversity Summit, with its focus on celebrating diversity and building bridges, has left a lasting impact on attendees, inspiring them to continue championing the values of inclusivity and understanding. As the world faces numerous challenges, this summit reminds us that cultural diversity is our strength and our shared future.

“The Global Cultural Diversity Summit was a resounding success, uniting cultures and ideas under the theme of ‘Celebrating Diversity, Building Bridges.’ It reaffirmed the power of inclusivity and dialogue in fostering a more harmonious world. I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of this transformative event.” – Dr. Shiv Kakran, Director.

About Trident Events & Media Ltd: Trident Events & Media Ltd is a renowned event management company dedicated to creating impactful and meaningful experiences that bring people together from diverse backgrounds to celebrate cultural diversity and foster unity.

About the World Humanitarian Foundation: WHF which is headed by Disha Dahiya: The World Humanitarian Fraternity is a global organization committed to humanitarian causes and promoting cultural diversity, inclusivity, and peace around the world.

