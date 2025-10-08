Gujarat and Rajasthan jointly building strong industrial corridor: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Oct 8 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised the crucial role of non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) in inspiring and guiding the people of the state - especially the youth - through their global achievements.

He urged the diaspora to contribute not only to the development of Rajasthan, their home state, but also to their workplaces across the world, including Surat.

Speaking at the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet held in Surat, Gujarat, the Chief Minister highlighted the deep historical, economic, and cultural ties between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

He noted the enormous potential for collaboration in sectors like gems and jewellery, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and the proposed petrochemical complex in Rajasthan.

CM Sharma underlined the entrepreneurial synergy between Surat and Rajasthan—Surat being renowned for diamond cutting and synthetic textiles, while Rajasthan is globally known for its colored stones, kundan, meenakari, and traditional handcrafted textiles.

“

The Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to NR Rajasthanis to participate in large numbers in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas, scheduled to be held in Jaipur on December 10.

On this occasion, the state will institute and present the ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Award’ to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions in diverse fields, including science, business, arts, sports, literature, cinema, music, and social service.

“Non-resident Rajasthanis are among the country’s most successful entrepreneurs and leaders, and they deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s growing potential as an investment hub, CM Sharma announced the launch of a petrochemical refinery in the state this December.

He also assured full government support to investors interested in setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Data Centres. He invited entrepreneurs to explore opportunities across key sectors: IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, gems & jewellery, energy, petrochemicals, tourism, and mining.

The Chief Minister noted that 26 active chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation are facilitating ongoing collaboration and cultural exchange between the state and its diaspora across India and abroad.

CM Sharma revealed that Rajasthan is progressing rapidly towards becoming a $350 billion economy by 2030.

He said that out of the Rs 35 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore have already been implemented on the ground.

To further institutionalise diaspora engagement, the state government is also creating a dedicated department focused on strengthening ties with non-resident Rajasthanis and ensuring their active participation in the vision of ‘Viksit Rajasthan 2047’ (Developed Rajasthan 2047).

CM Sharma spoke about Rajasthan’s investment-friendly policies, highlighting the implementation and amendment of 20+ business-friendly policies under his government.

"Under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, more than Rs 1,400 crore in subsidies have been disbursed in just the last 18 months,” he said. These initiatives are enabling ease of doing business, attracting large-scale investments, fostering innovation, and creating new employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the remarkable contributions of non-resident Rajasthanis in crucial areas such as water conservation and groundwater recharge.

He encouraged them to continue participating in key state initiatives, including Panchayat Samiti Nandishala Public Participation Scheme, the Bhamashah Scheme, the Gyan Sankalp Portal and Naming initiatives for government colleges, hospitals, and schools.

“With your cooperation, we can bring transformation to infrastructure and social sectors across Rajasthan,” he concluded.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel added that the state has created a highly favourable environment for investors, reaffirming the government’s commitment to making Rajasthan a top destination for global business and development.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor