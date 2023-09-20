How innovation & quality made R for Rabbit one of the leading baby products companies of India

OUR STORY

Established in 2014, R for Rabbit is built out of actual parenting concerns and challenges faced by our founders when they were blessed with a daughter. The absence of safety-certified and quality products in the market is what led our founders to enter the entrepreneurial ring and bring the finest quality, comfort, and accessibility at the precise price for all babies.

OUR JOURNEY

R for Rabbit has come a long way, from 2 founders to a strong team of over 200 employees. By detecting all the gaps in the market and researching and surveying actual parents, we have been on a mission to solve every parenting issue or challenge when it comes to baby and kid products.

Today, with 2000+ offline channel partners and a strong presence across various digital platforms, R for Rabbit is loved by 4 Million+ parents and has assisted them in making their parenting journey unforgettable!

OUR IDEOLOGY

Being real to parental nature, our foremost priority has always been a child’s safety. At R for Rabbit, we completely believe that all children deserve the finest and the safest care in their childhood. And to ensure the same, our products are not only safety-certified and quality-checked but tested and approved by parents themselves. Parents have recommended R for Rabbit products for their latest features, innovativeness, looks and design, which impressed them and turned them into brand-loyal customers.

AWARDS & APPRECIATION

R for Rabbit recently won the award for the best D2C Brand of the Year – Kids on 17th May 2023. R for Rabbit even won The Times of India Most Valued Mother & Child Brands award for 2020-21, powered by FEMINA as an outcome of constant efforts in delivering highly safe, superior quality, comfortable, and optimum baby products.

R for Rabbit has also been involved and appreciated for its awareness campaigns to educate young parents. R for Rabbit has launched many awareness campaigns highlighting the significance of safety and purity when parents select baby care products. These campaigns signify the implications of pure ingredients and how baby care products can perform a vibrant role in the healthy development of a baby.

Kunal Popat, Founder of R for Rabbit, said, “R for Rabbit is recognized for crafting highly innovative, superior quality, safe and secure products for babies and kids. We truly foresee meeting our end consumers’ requirements by giving them higher-quality products. He further added that by steering our brand values to the parents in India, our new and innovative campaign, ‘Choose purity,’ signifies our loyalty to our consumers.

TRUST FROM THE INVESTORS

R for Rabbit has 2 investors including Negen Capital Services and Xponentia Capital Partners. R for Rabbit raised a total of ₹400M in funding over two rounds. Our latest funding was raised on March 23, 2023, from a pre-Series B investment. R for Rabbit will use this capital to strengthen the company’s brand, scale product distribution and enhance market operations. We will also improve the prevailing product portfolio and introduce new product categories.

WHAT WE OFFER

With innovation-driven research as our motto, we have expanded our product portfolio to cater to every parenting and baby need over the years. We at R for Rabbit have a comprehensive Pan-India presence and offer a varied range of baby products.

With product categories like Pure & Beyond Baby Care Range, Baby Gear, Nursery, Kids Rideons, and Baby Feeding, today, R for Rabbit is synonymous with a go-to brand for all things a baby and parents need. Our top category products include Baby Diapers, Strollers, Car Seats, High Chairs, Tricycles, Bicycles, Swing, Swing Cars, and Kids Scooters. We aid children and parents with our products, including Diaper Bags, Baby Walkers, Carry Cots, Cradles, Feeding Ranges, Breast pumps and Hair & Skin Care products.

With tests done to assure absorption, softness, and breathability, R for Rabbit Feather Diapers are specially made to offer comfort to babies. These baby diapers are thin and soft yoga pant-style diapers made for a baby’s sensitive and delicate skin, which keeps them rash-free. Dermatologically tested and Paediatrician verified, these disposable diapers are chemical-free too.

MOVING FORWARD

At R for Rabbit, we aim to offer babies the finest products, secure technologies, the latest features, and a contented lifestyle for their healthy growth. Visit us and select the most innovative baby products online.

