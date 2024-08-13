Inauguration of New Check Dams In Shravasti Under Konica Minolta’s CSR Initiative ‘Project Pravah’

Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13: In a remarkable move towards sustainable development and water conservation, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited, a global leader in digital imaging and document management solutions under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative ‘Project Pravah’, has inaugurated a series of newly constructed check dams in Shravasti District. This project, implemented by Manav Vikas Sanstha, a leading NGO known for its significant contributions to environmental sustainability and healthcare, marks a significant step forward for the local community. These water conservation structures shall control the flow of water and effectively utilise these natural resources, especially during unpredictable rain.

With ‘Pravah', Konica Minolta and Manav Vikas Sanstha shall be constructing check dams to effectively manage rainwater, improve soil fertility, and enhance the overall quality of life for the region's residents. By harnessing the power of water conservation, Pravah seeks to contribute significantly to the six crucial Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of No Poverty, Good Health & Well-being, Clean Water & Sanitation, Sustainable Cities & Communities, Responsible Consumption & Production, and Climate Action.

The inauguration ceremony, held in July, was a vibrant affair, attended by local farmers, community leaders, and representatives from both Konica Minolta and Manav Vikas Sanstha. The atmosphere was one of hope and optimism as the community gathered to witness the fruition of a project that has transformed their lives.

A Community Transformed

The check dams, strategically constructed across various locations in Shravasti District, are designed to harness and store rainwater, thereby addressing the region’s perennial issue of water scarcity. These structures will be crucial in replenishing groundwater levels and ensuring a reliable water supply for agricultural activities and daily needs. The project is expected to benefit over 6,868 individuals cumulatively.

One of Project Pravah’s unique aspects is its holistic approach. Beyond the construction of check dams, the initiative includes comprehensive training for local farmers in organic farming. This training aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices, reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, and increase crop yields in an eco-friendly manner.

Corporate Commitment to Sustainability

Commenting on the project going live, Mr. Katsuhisa Asari, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, said, “Immunising our nation's farmers against climate variability can lend critical support to their agricultural lands in a way that is contextually relevant and effectively integrated into the region's development plans. Establishing a water user group, the efforts in Pravah will bring forth a participatory approach, empowering local communities to take ownership of their natural resources while being the prime beneficiaries of their efforts. With the multitude of SDGs we fulfill with Pravah, we hope that the challenges of water scarcity in Motipur and Gabbapur Kalan will see relief and set the tone for a thriving rural economy in the identified villages.”

At the inauguration ceremony, Ms. Ayushi Jain, Deputy CSR Manager, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, commented, “Today marks a momentous occasion for Shravasti District and Konica Minolta's commitment to sustainable development. Through ‘Project Pravah,' we are addressing water scarcity with these check dams and empowering local farmers with organic farming training to enhance their livelihoods.”

Voices From The Ground

Mr. Rajesh Kumar, a local farmer who participated in the organic farming training, shared his enthusiasm: “This project is a blessing for us. The check dams will ensure we have enough water for our crops, and the training has opened our eyes to new farming techniques. We're excited to see the benefits in the coming seasons.”

Chief Executive Officer Manav Vikas Sanstha highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. “Our goal is not just to address immediate water needs but to create a sustainable Agriculture model that other regions in the nation can replicate,” says Mr. Akul Vashishtha. “The support from Konica Minolta has been instrumental in making this vision a reality. This vision goes hand in glove with the priorities outlined by the Government of India to promote Productivity and Resilience in the Indian Agriculture landscape.”

As the community of Shravasti looks ahead to a future with improved water availability and sustainable farming practices, the inauguration of these check dams stands as a beacon of hope and progress. Project Pravah exemplifies the power of collaboration between corporate entities and NGOs in driving meaningful change.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited:

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India is a part of Konica Minolta, Inc., a premier Japanese multinational corporation, with a market legacy of almost 150 years. They have a worldwide presence spanning over 150 international markets. Their solutions specialize in Production printing, Industrial printing, Enterprise printing solutions and Enterprise Content Management. The organisation has been directly operational in India for the past 13 years, catering to a wide range of printing & document solutions required by Indian corporate customers. Konica Minolta is a pioneer and leader in the field of Digital Production Printing & imaging technologies for Industrial Printing.



Konica Minolta is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that help businesses create intelligent and connected workplaces, streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and drive growth through technology. By leveraging the latest technologies and best practices, they help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Their unique approach to consulting and professional services, helps to truly understand customers' business challenges and customized solutions that meet specific business goals. Konica Minolta is committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.



About Manav Vikas Sanstha:

Manav Vikas Sanstha is a renowned NGO dedicated to environmental sustainability, education and healthcare initiatives. Manav Vikas Sanstha is committed to empowering communities and fostering holistic development. With more than 30 client partnerships, including corporate and government partners, they have a proven track record of driving positive change nationwide.

For more information on Project Pravah and other CSR initiatives by Konica Minolta, please visit: https://bt.konicaminolta.in/about-us/sustainability/corporate-social-responsibility/

