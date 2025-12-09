Manganese major MOIL hits best-ever November production, sales

New Delhi, Dec 9 India’s largest manganese ore producer MOIL has ended the month of November with an exceptional set of operational milestones across its value chain, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In the month of November, Raw Material Handling System (RMHS) witnessed record achievements with the day highest wagon tippled — 616 Nos. on November 21. The plant also achieved the highest-ever monthly base mix production of 5,18,886 tonnes.

At Sinter Plant NSL continued its upward trajectory with day and monthly sinter production records, reaching 15,590 tonnes in a single day on November 30 and 4,14,271 tonnes for the month, operating at over 105 per cent of rated capacity utilisation, according to the official statement.

Blast Furnace registered remarkable efficiency with a record hot metal production of 11,315 tonnes on November 28, which is 119 per cent of rated capacity utilisation, and a monthly production of 2,80,049 tonnes, crossing 101 per cent capacity utilisation.

Notably, NSL achieved its monthly average lowest-ever fuel rate of 519 kg per tonne of hot metal by using only Sinter and Ore in burden, which is one of the best in the country, and a highest monthly average PCI rate of 164 kg per tonne of hot metal.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD said, “The consistent record-breaking achievements across units reflect the dedication, discipline, and determination of our team”.

“As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global steel powerhouse, NSL is ready to play its part in India’s steel growth story with technology-backed efficiency, a growing product portfolio, and a commitment to nation-building,” he added.

Steel Melting Shop and Thin Slab Caster-Hot Strip Mills also delivered their best performance to date. NSL recorded its highest monthly HR Coil production of 2,03,356 tonnes, Crude Steel production of 2,09,445 tonnes, and Liquid Steel production of 2,15,010 tonnes, with capacity utilisation surpassing 84 per cent, 85 pr cent and 86 per cent, respectively.

“The plant also set a new benchmark with the best-ever converter lining life of 4,799 heats. Two new grades -- IS 2062 E450BR and IS 2062 E350C -- were successfully transitioned to commercial production, widening the company’s product portfolio for construction, infrastructure, and heavy engineering segments,” the statement further stated.

