MetaApply IE and United States Global University announce an exclusive partnership to deliver career-ready short-term certificate programs in India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9: MetaApply IE, a leading study abroad EdTech, proudly announces its partnership with United States Global University (USGU). Together, they are set to redefine how students in India perceive education through the groundbreaking Satellite Campus Initiative, a first-of-its-kind model designed to merge global expertise with local opportunities. Classes begin on 15th December 2025, marking the start of an incredible learning journey.

This collaboration isn't just about setting up classrooms; it's about transforming aspirations into action. By combining USGU's globally recognised curriculum with MetaApply IE's robust infrastructure and student-focused services, the initiative will deliver career-ready education that is accessible, relevant, and future-focused.

A Vision for Change

USGU has long championed the mission of delivering industry-aligned programs that empower students to thrive in global markets. With India's young, ambitious population and rapidly evolving industries, this strategic move creates an unmatched opportunity to build a skilled, workforce-ready generation.

MetaApply IE, known for simplifying the overseas education journey, will ensure students in India benefit from international-quality learning without leaving their home country, bridging global aspirations with local accessibility.

What is the Satellite Campus Initiative?

The initiative will establish hybrid campuses in India in MetaApply IE Study Abroad Centres, starting with Noida and Hyderabad, that blend online delivery with in-person academic and administrative support. These satellite campuses will feature:

Flexible hybrid formats (Live-online learning + localised support)

Modern classrooms with 15+ student capacity per batch

On-ground staff for tutoring, student services, and career placements

Internship tie-ups with local businesses and community organisations

Programs Designed for Tomorrow

Each program is designed to meet the demands of India's growing industries, offering practical, hands-on learning. Proposed certifications include:

Social Media Marketing with Artificial Intelligence - Learn cutting-edge digital tools and AI-driven strategies.

Prompt Engineering with Artificial Intelligence - Practical guidance on starting and scaling AI ventures.

Business & Accounting - Specialised programs such as Bookkeeping, Payroll, and Tax Preparation

More industry-relevant certificate programs will be introduced soon, aligned with current and emerging market standards.

Why It Matters

This model isn't just about education; it's about access, empowerment, and opportunity. Students will gain globally recognised qualifications, industry-relevant skills, and pathways to both local and international careers. Upon certificate completion, students become eligible for a Pathway to the M1 Visa, opening doors to advanced study and professional opportunities in the US. For USGU, it's an expansion of global presence; for MetaApply IE, it's another step towards making world-class education accessible to everyone.

Looking Ahead

Together, USGU and MetaApply IE are reimagining education delivery. This partnership marks the start of a sustainable, student-first ecosystem that blends technology, industry, and academia to fuel India's growth story.

To know more, visit: https://metaapply.io/lp-usgu/?utm_source=USGUPR&utm_medium=Press+Release&utm_campaign=USGU_Dec_25

