Rajasthan scripting new chapter in technological progress, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Friday that innovation begins with curiosity, and in today's rapidly changing world, it serves as the true engine of development for our economy and society.

He emphasised that the progress of the country and the state rests on the progress of its youth.

It is encouraging, he said, that the youth of Rajasthan are making significant strides in the field of technology.

Calling upon young people to come forward in the field of innovation, he assured them that the state government stands beside them at every step.

Together, the Chief Minister said, we will make Rajasthan a global leader in technology and innovation.

Chief Minister Sharma was addressing the Innovation Day – Startup Conclave held at the Rajasthan International Centre on Friday, as part of the events organised to mark the completion of two years of the state government.

He said that this day celebrates our creativity, scientific approach, and innovative potential.

The event showcases Rajasthan's remarkable journey of advancing ideas, creativity, and digital technology, he added.

The Chief Minister said that due to the state government's IT initiatives, reforms in digital governance, and commitment to promoting innovation in every district, Rajasthan is writing a new chapter in technological advancement.

He told that so far, more than 7,200 startups have been registered under iStart Rajasthan, attracting investments exceeding Rs 1,000 crore and generating more than 42,500 jobs.

These startups will not only promote emerging industries but will also create widespread employment opportunities, CM Sharma added.

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted that women are increasingly taking the lead in the startup ecosystem.

"Of the startups registered on iStart, more than 2,600 are led by women, while 288 are run by young students. The number of students enrolled on iStart has now crossed 1.16 lakh."

He said that successful startups will encourage innovation and help Rajasthan's youth become global leaders in high-potential sectors.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has allocated Rs 15 crore for Rajasthan Digifest in the 2025–26 budget.

Digifest will be organised in Jaipur in January 2026 in collaboration with the TiE Global Summit, he said.

This platform will provide youth with unlimited opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship, and global partnerships, he added.

He said that Innovation Day has laid a strong foundation for the upcoming Rajasthan Digifest 2026.

He expressed confidence that the event will become one of India's largest innovation conferences, with more than 10,000 participants, 500+ investors, 300 exhibitors, 200 speakers, 100 sessions, and 100 startup pitches.

"The summit will offer startups and students exposure to global digital trends, guidance from top global mentors, and opportunities to connect with leading industrialists and investors."

Chief Minister Sharma said that the state has launched several policies and programmes to promote startups, establish incubation centres, and enhance skills.

The Atal Innovation Studio and Accelerator will create new opportunities in emerging technologies, the Chief Minister added.

"Under the AVGC-XR policy (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality), the state government has opened new pathways for youth in animation, visual effects, gaming, and extended reality."

The Learn, Earn, and Progress (LEAP) programme is being launched to strengthen the skills of startup founders and young innovators, CM Sharma said.

The Chief Minister told that three centres for advanced skilling are being established to train youth in new-age technologies.

Under the State Skill Policy, the Rajasthan government aims to train 1.5 lakh youth over two years to enhance their employability, he said.

Initiatives such as the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit have significantly boosted investor confidence, he added.

"Last year, MoUs worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore were signed at the summit, and projects worth Rs 8 lakh crore are now progressing. These efforts have further strengthened Rajasthan's position as a rapidly emerging investment hub."

Chief Minister Sharma said that the state government is pursuing policy-driven initiatives to expand employment opportunities.

"A target of four lakh government jobs has been set for the next five years. So far, 92,000 youth have been provided government employment, and nearly 20,000 more will receive opportunities this month."

"In addition, the state government has facilitated employment for more than 250,000 youth in the private sector," CM Sharma said.

A new youth policy is also being introduced to support youth development and empowerment, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is a powerhouse of innovation.

"The state is working toward becoming a $350 billion economy by 2030, and several unprecedented steps are being taken to achieve this goal."

He said that Rajasthan holds vast potential in sectors such as renewable energy, energy storage, waste-to-energy, tourism, mining, automobiles, and textiles.

"To encourage investment across these sectors, the state government has introduced more than two dozen new policies," he added.

