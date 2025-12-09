Rasayanam Brings USA-Sourced, Gentle & Highly Absorbable Magnesium Glycinate to India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: Rasayanam, a trusted name in premium health and wellness, highlights its scientifically advanced Magnesium Glycinate, a highly absorbable, gentle, and clinically backed magnesium supplement designed to address widespread magnesium deficiency.

Recent studies indicate that up to 60% of people may not get enough magnesiuma deficiency often linked to poor sleep, muscle cramps, low energy, anxiety, and mood imbalances. Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate supports these critical areas of health with a bioavailable form of magnesium that is proven to improve sleep quality, muscle recovery, energy levels, and emotional balance.

Key Benefits of Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate

- Supports Restful Sleep - Regulates GABA and melatonin for uninterrupted, restorative sleep.

- Relieves Muscle Cramps & Post-Workout Soreness - Promotes relaxation and reduces lactic acid buildup for faster recovery.

- Boosts Energy Production - Essential for ATP synthesis, delivering sustained cellular energy.

- Calms Stress & Improves Mood - Helps regulate cortisol and serotonin for greater emotional resilience.

Why Rasayanam Magnesium Glycinate Works

Unlike many magnesium supplements that are poorly absorbed or cause digestive discomfort, Rasayanam's formula stands apart because it is:

- Sourced from Balchem USA - a global pioneer in science-backed nutrition.

- Formulated with Albion® TRAACS® Technology - a patented amino acid chelation system that ensures magnesium is gentle, stable, and highly absorbable.

- Chelated with Glycine - making it more bioavailable, stomach-friendly, and effective where the body needs it most.

"We chose to source our magnesium from Balchem USA because we didn't just want any magnesiumwe wanted one that's the best, most trusted, and proven for real results," said Ayush Aggarwal, Founder of Rasayanam. "By leveraging Albion® TRAACS® technology, we're ensuring that people don't just take magnesiumthey actually absorb and benefit from it."

About Rasayanam

Rasayanam is committed to creating pure, effective, and scientifically validated wellness solutions through modern innovation and a deep focus on quality, transparency, and efficacyhelping people live healthier, more balanced lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor