SCMS Pune Successfully Hosts Global Student Research Conclave 3.0, Highlighting AI's Role in Society

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: SCMS Pune, one of India's premier management institutes, hosted the third edition of its Student Research Conclave 3.0 today, providing a global platform for students from various parts of the world to present their ideas through research paper presentations.

This was the third edition of the conclave. The virtual conclave showcased innovative academic research on the theme, "The Algorithmic Age: How AI, Data and Automation Are Reshaping Society", highlighting new developments in artificial intelligence and their impact across different sectors.

Unlike traditional academic forums primarily for faculty and scholars, the SCMS Conclave uniquely empowers students globally to present and discuss their research. Students from Brazil, Georgia, India, the Maldives, Russia, the UAE, the UK, the USA, and Singapore presented their research papers, contributing fresh perspectives to the global conversation on AI.

Dr Osvaldo Succi Junior, COIL and Virtual Exchange Specialist from Centro Paula Souza, Brazil, graced the event as Chief Guest, sharing expert insights on AI's transformative role in education systems worldwide.

"Platforms like the Student Research Conclave are essential for cultivating a culture of inquiry and innovation among students. These initiatives not only strengthen research capabilities but also inspire young minds to actively engage with the complex challenges facing our global society," said Dr. Adya Sharma, Director of SCMS Pune. She praised the conclave as a vital initiative fostering student-led research aligned with emerging global challenges.

The event featured numerous scholarly papers across five thematic tracks including Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Entrepreneurship, International Business, and Sustainability. Discussions balanced AI's increasing role in automation with the critical need for ethical judgment and responsible innovation.

By enabling seamless virtual participation, the conclave reinforced how research collaboration transcends borders to build a resilient, inclusive future.

