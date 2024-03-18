The Ministry of textiles recognizes Taneira in association with Central Silk Technology Research Institute for the commercialization of Computerized Zari Testing

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: Taneira, a TATA product in collaboration with Central Silk Technology Research Institute (CSTRI) has been recognized by the Ministry of textile for being the first in the industry to set up standards of zari certification. In 2019, Taneira partnered with CSTRI, for the commercialization of the cutting-edge technology known as "Computerized Zari Testing," which is one-of-its-kind non-destructive zari testing protocol. Taking another significant stride to revolutionize the silk industry and maintain a leading position in technological advancements, this commercialized technology was released during Bharat Tex-2024 in New Delhi on February 28, 2024.

The collaboration has tested 7671 zari products since 2019 and will take this number to 10,000 by FY24. Taneira is committed to upholding authenticity and transparency in its product offerings, particularly in the realm of pure zari Kanjeevaram sarees. Each saree is meticulously crafted and paired with a certification of authenticity, ensuring customers receive genuine and high-quality products. By working closely with weaver communities and sourcing pure and authentic weaves from over 100 clusters across India, Taneira sets a benchmark for authenticity in the ethnic wear market.

The Fischer's Zari Testing machine sourced from Germany, accurately helps in measuring the metal content in zari threads, providing precise results. Further, a burn test is conducted to assess the composition of the core thread, offering additional insights into the zari's authenticity and purity. By adhering to rigorous testing standards, Taneira guarantees the delivery of exceptional products. The authenticity certification contributes to fair pricing, as customers are assured that they are paying for genuine, high-quality zari. Moreover, standardized testing practices uphold the integrity of the weaving industry, ensuring that weavers are fairly compensated for their craftsmanship

Speaking about the partnership, Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira said, "At Taneira, we are dedicated to educating our customers about the purity and certification of zari, empowering them to make informed decisions when purchasing our sarees and ethnic wear. We are setting new standards of excellence and transparency as this will enable us to accurately determine the metal content in zari threads, providing our customers with the assurance of genuine and high-quality products. The partnership with CSTRI represents a significant milestone in our three pronged approach towards innovation, honoring the hard work and toil of the weaver community, all while delivering unmatched levels of customer centricity, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value to our discerning customers."

In the foreseeable future, zari authenticity certification will continue to reassure customers by guaranteeing authenticity, and providing customers with confidence in their purchases.

Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for - festivals, weddings, and special occasions.

In its endeavour to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the 'Weavershala' initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are eighteen Weavershalas operational across the country.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers a unique and relaxed browsing experience with knowledgeable staff to provide quality service through a strong network of 67 stores across 31 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key Tier I and Tier II cities. Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

