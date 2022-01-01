'A little more fuel has been added to the fire', Former India opener has commented on BCCI and Virat's rivalry

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra says that he feels BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma's clarification on Virat Kohli's controversial statement of his captaincy has created a clash between Virat and the BCCI "A little more fuel has been added to the fire which was already there because the clarification has come from the BCCI via Chetan Sharma, who is the chairman of selectors" said Aakash during Youtube conversation.

"Chetan Sharma has issued a clarification that we all had asked Virat not to leave the T20I captaincy, that its timing is not correct; there will be an impact on the World Cup but the captain did not agree. Everyone who was there in the selection committee meeting - selectors, BCCI officials, convenor - all present, requested Virat Kohli to not step down. This is Chetan Sharma's quote, but the captain said he wanted to step down. Captain had said no one had asked him anything, and everyone said it is a very progressive step," he added.

Earlier Kohli's statement on his captaincy has created a storm in Indian cricket, in which he said no one has said him not to step down as a captain. On the same note, Aakash feels that Chetan's statement has added little fire to the controversy, that's why Kohli held the press conference, "There should be no rumors and sources in 2022 although, after Chetan Sharma's statement, the shots might have been fired and maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side as well because till now that is what is happening - one person says something and the other refutes. It's not really nice, but then if it happens, don't be surprised" he said.

