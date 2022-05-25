A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure consistency in performance: RCB's Mike Hesson

Kolkata, May 25 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) director of cricket operations Mike Hesson has attributed "some real consistency" and keeping "calm under pressure" as the reasons for the franchise's three consecutive playoff appearances, adding that a lot of work goes behind the scenes in ensuring that.

RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens later on Wednesday, with the winner securing a matchup with Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the IPL 2022 final. RCB had finished fourth in the points table and made the playoffs.

Talking about the uniformity in the team's performance in the last three seasons, Hesson said, "I think it is about some real consistency, about how we go about at work. So, you try and limit those ups and downs that happen in any IPL. It's all about being calm under pressure; what's your response under the pump. Do you panic, do you make a whole lot of changes or do you believe what you are trying to do?

"A lot of work goes behind the scenes in terms of making sure we are already clear of how we are going to play our cricket and also about who are the people that can fulfil those roles. They will have their ups and downs and we can live with that. Because we know that they can work overtime and overcome those lows," added Hesson.

