AB de Villiers rules out RCB comeback for IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday retired the jersey numbers of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, two of the stalwarts of the franchise, while they also unveiled their new kit after practicing in front of a packed Chinnaswamy stadium.AB de Villiers played down the chances of a return to RCB colours in IPL 2023 as the two greats were felicitated in Bengaluru for their contribution to the franchise over the years, on Sunday.

In a star-studded Hall of Fame and jersey reveal ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers were asked about the possibility of returning to play for the franchise in a light-hearted conversation. While Chris Gayle, who is yet to retire from international cricket, joked about a potential return, AB de Villiers was quick to douse the fire."Absolutely, I would love that. I am ready," Gayle said during the RCB Unbox event in Bengaluru.De Villiers intervened: "I think the team is too good at the moment. We won't get a chance in the starting XI. We would rather be fans and support the boys to bring the Trophy back home.