Abhishek Porel replaces Rishabh Pant for IPL 2023

Bengal's wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has replaced Rishabh Pant in the Delhi Capitals squad, PTI has reported. The Delhi Capitals' regular skipper is currently recovering from injuries he sustained in accident that took place on the eve of new year. David Warner is set to lead DC in the upcoming IPL season while Axar Patel has been announced as the vice-captain.

As for Abishek Porel, he was part of the training camp of Delhi Capitals for quite some time along with three other wicketkeepers - Luvnith Sisodia, Sheldon Jackson and Vivek Singh. Eventually, the franchise zeroed in on the 20-year-old as Pant's replacement for the upcoming season. Earlier, DC head coach had stressed that it will be near impossible to get replacement for a player of Rishabh Pant's quality. There have also been reports that the Capitals are getting Manish Pandey and Sarfaraz Khan ready for the wicketkeeping role. Abishek Porel was part of India's U19 World Cup winning squad last year and made his debut at the domestic level across formats only last year. So far, he has played 16 first-class, 3 List A and 3 T20 matches.