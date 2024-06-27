Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: AFG Bowled Out For 56 In 11.5 Overs

The Proteas’ pace troika of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje sharing seven wickets between them to bundle Afghanistan for just 56 runs before their 20 overs.

Pacer Anrich Nortje broke the record for most wickets by a South African in a T20 World Cup tournament, during his side’s semifinal contest against Afghanistan in Tarouba on Thursday.

South Africa have played unbeaten through the tournament but remain haunted by previous experiences when they stumbled in the semi-finals in pursuit of the title in a senior men's global tournament.