Afghanistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Rashid Khan Wins Toss Opts To Bat First Against Proteas

Rashid Khan has called correctly and Afghanistan will be batting first in the all important semifinal clash. The South Africans will be wary of the Afghan threat, with Rashid Khan and Co. beating New Zealand, Australia and Bangladesh they are one of the biggest improved sides.

Although, they haven't remained unbeaten, losing to West Indies and India in this edition. Meanwhile, South Africa have remained unbeaten in this World Cup. If South Africa win today, they will be into their first final in international competition since making the final of the Champions trophy in 1998. Afghanistan have never been in the semis of a big ICC competition before, and only gained full member status in 2017.

SouthAfrica: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan:Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (capt), Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.