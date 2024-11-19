After Shubman Gill, Another Batter Injured During Practice Session Ahead of BGT 2024–25 Australia vs India Test Series

Team India's preparations for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 were hit by an injury scare on Tuesday as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to be in discomfort during a net session. Jaiswal, who was expected to play a crucial role at the top of the order, was seen struggling with a neck spasm while practicing ahead of the first Test in Perth. The team’s physio attended to him immediately after the incident.

Yashasvi Jaiswal injured in Match practice.

However, according to reports from Sports Tak, Jaiswal continued to bat for over 35 minutes after being hit on his back by the ball. The opener is reportedly fit and expected to feature in the first Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 22.

After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is raring to go 👌👌#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND | @klrahulpic.twitter.com/FhVDSNk8tv — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2024

India has already been dealing with injury concerns. Opener Shubman Gill is battling a thumb fracture sustained during a match simulation at WACA, leaving his availability for the first two Tests in doubt. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma will miss the opening Test as he spends time with his family following the birth of his second child on November 15. Sharma is expected to join the squad for the second Test in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah will captain the Indian side in Sharma's absence. The five-match series is crucial for India, as they aim to secure a spot in next year's World Test Championship final. A 4-0 victory over Australia is needed to guarantee their qualification.

