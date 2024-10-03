Akash Deep Seeks Blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya After India's 2-0 Series Win Against Bangladesh (See Pics)

Team India pacer Akash Deep visited the Ayodhya Ram Mandir following the second and final Test of India's home series against Bangladesh. India, led by Rohit Sharma, completed a 2-0 series whitewash with a seven-wicket win in the Kanpur Test.

After the victory, Akash Deep traveled to Ayodhya to seek blessings at the Ram Mandir. Sharing pictures from his visit, the 27-year-old fast bowler wrote on Instagram, "जय श्रीराम (Jai Shree Ram)".

Akash Deep impressed in the Bangladesh series, taking five wickets across four innings at an average of 20.40. He also contributed with the bat, hitting two sixes in the Kanpur Test. Akash Deep made his Test debut earlier this year against England and has claimed eight wickets in five innings so far. He has yet to make his debut in ODIs and T20Is.

India's next Test assignment will be a three-match home series against New Zealand, beginning October 16 in Bengaluru. The team currently tops the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, with 98 points and a 74.24 percentage.