‘All Eyes on Vaishno Devi’: Pakistan Cricketer Hassan Ali Condemns J&K’s Reasi Terror Attack

Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. He expressed his sorrow and anger on Instagram, sharing a picture with the caption, "All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack."

Hassan Ali's Instagram story in support of Hindu pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/ZGE4wxXkch — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 12, 2024

A terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has left nine people dead and 41 injured. The incident occurred Sunday evening when terrorists opened fire on the 53-seater bus travelling from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The attack caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police released a sketch of one of the terrorists involved in the attack and announced a ₹20 lakh reward for information leading to his capture. The sketch was prepared based on eyewitness descriptions. Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

Eleven teams of security personnel are currently working on the ground, with a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt in an extensive effort to track down the terrorists.

The right-arm fast bowler is not part of Pakistan's squad currently participating in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA. He has played 24 Tests, 66 ODIs, and 51 T20Is for Pakistan.