Andre Russell Hints at International Retirement After WC in USA, West Indies

With the T20 World Cup 2024 looming just around the corner, teams are intensifying their preparations for the upcoming mega event set to take place in the USA and West Indies. Kicking off the action-packed cricket season, Australia and West Indies are poised to engage in a thrilling three-match T20I series commencing on February 9 in Hobart. However, in anticipation of both the series and the prestigious tournament on the horizon, seasoned cricketer Andre Russell, a two-time T20 World Cup champion, has recently hinted at a significant decision regarding his retirement. Ahead of the match, Russell has said that he would retire from International cricket after the T20 World Cup but would return if needed. "Based on discussions with the coach, I told him that after the World Cup, I would walk away from International cricket, but if they need me, I will come out of retirement," Russell said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Russell has returned to the West Indies T20I squad recently. He was part of the team in its 3-2 series win against England in December 2023 and is in the squad for the Australia series too. Notably, ahead of the England series, the all-rounder last played for the Windies in the format in November 2021. The T20 World Cup 2021 was his last 20-over game before a return. Russell has played 72 T20Is, 56 ODIs and 1 Test match in his International career. The power-hitter has scored 846 runs in T20Is, 1034 in ODIs and 2 in Tests. In the wickets column, the all-rounder has 46 scalps to his name in T20Is, 70 in ODIs and 1 in Test. Notably, the Windies will be looking to remind their once-upon-a-time domination in the format. They are the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice - they won the tournament in 2012 after beating Sri Lanka in the final before edging past England in the 2016 edition of the tournament.



