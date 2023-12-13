Andre Russell's return to West Indies T20I squad after 2 years hurts England

Andre Russell's comeback to the West Indies T20I squad for the first time in two years turned out to be quite a memorable affair. The KKR all-rounder smoked a quickfire 29 from 14 balls to guide the two-time T20 champions towards a easy victory. Russell was well supported by skipper Rovman Powell who remained unbeaten on 31 from 15 balls. Russell was not out 29 from 14 balls. Both batters hit sixes out of the stadium to pace the highest successful T20 run chase at Kensington Oval. The 35-year-old Russell was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round show. “Life is so funny,” he said. “Since when I got selected for the West Indies team I’ve been dreaming … of being Man of the Match.”

Earlier, Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler, returning to the opening role after batting in the middle order in the one-day international series defeat, gave England what seemed to be a winning start.Salt struck 13 runs including three boundaries from the first over and England rushed to 50 in 4.5 overs. The scoring rate stepped up further when 26 runs came from the 6th over, the first bowled by Alzarri Joseph, which included 10 extras. Russell broke the 77-run opening partnership in the 7th over when Salt was spectacularly caught by Shimron Hetmeyer at deep mid-wicket: the fielder stepped over the boundary and back into play to complete the catch. “The last delivery of my first over I bowled a slower ball and I realized it gripped,” Russell said. “From then on I told most of the seamers to bowl cutters, make it difficult for them. Pace on delivery, that’s where they get most of their runs.” England slumped from 117-2 to 129-5 in the space of 14 balls. Liam Livingston (27) and Sam Curran with 13 from 14 balls mounted a small recovery before Russell claimed the vital wicket of Livingstone. England was 165-6 and its last four wickets fell for six runs.