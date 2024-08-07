Team India captain Rohit Sharma was caught on the stump mic using Sinhala phrases to motivate his bowlers during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, August 7. India's bowlers faced a challenging day after being asked to bowl first for the third consecutive match. Sri Lanka's top order, led by Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka, added 89 runs for the first wicket. The decision to include an extra spinner, Riyan Parag, proved less effective as the pitch offered minimal turn.

Washington Sundar, introduced into the attack after the powerplay, had a mixed spell. After delivering three tight overs, he was hit for a boundary in the 16th over. The next delivery, a close one, was defended by Fernando. Rohit Sharma, stationed at slip, praised Sundar's delivery by shouting "Anna Hari, Meka Hari" (That's right, This is right) in Sinhala. The phrase caught wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off guard, who turned around and laughed.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the final ODI. Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0, following a thrilling tie in the first match and a 32-run victory in the second. The series win would end a 27-year wait for Sri Lanka in bilateral ODIs against India.

The final match features a fresh wicket expected to test batters against spinners. India made changes to their lineup, bringing in Riyan Parag for an ODI debut and adding Rishabh Pant. Arshdeep Singh and Lokesh Rahul were dropped. Sri Lanka also made one change, replacing Akila Dananjaya with Maheesh Theekshana.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.