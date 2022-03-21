Anrich Nortje arrives for IPL 2022, amid injury concerns

In a big boost, Delhi Capitals have been bolstered by the arrival of Proteas seamer Anrich Nortje. Anrich Nortje shared a photo on his Instagram, confirming his arrival in Mumbai for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. In the 2021 season, Anrich Nortje played eight games, picking up 12 wickets at a stunning average of 15.58.

Overall, he has 34 wickets at 20.56. Although they have Mustafizur Rahman and Lungi Ngidi available, Nortje’s impact with the new ball has been instrumental in Delhi's success. Cricket South Africa (CSA)’s medical officer was recently quoted in a local newspaper saying “he is not ready for action.”Dr. Shuaib Manjra had said: “He has been seen by three different orthopedic surgeons. He is struggling with loading and doing most of the other rehab work. He is not ready for action. I guess it’s frustrating. “He keeps fit, he works extremely hard. All goes fine, except for when he picks up his bowling loads. He has got discomfort. We have identified three different problems between back and hip and we don’t know which is primary.”



