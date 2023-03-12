Anushka Sharma reveals Virat Kohli played 'through sickness' during his century innings in Ahmedabad

Virat Kohli smashed his 28th century in Test cricket during the ongoing fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia on Sunday. Kohli scored 186 off 364 balls including 15 boundaries. This is Kohli's first century in red-ball cricket in more than 1200 days. He last scored a Test in a pink-ball match against Bangladesh in November 2019. Kohli's knock in India's first innings of the ongoing match against Australia is one of his best innings in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, it has now emerged that Kohli played the marathon innings in Ahmedabad with a fever. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to reveal that Kohli played through sickness. She shared a story on her official account, where she wrote, "Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always," Anushka wrote. Kohli did not come out to the field during Australia's second innings on Day 4. Suryakumar Yadav took his place for the remaining overs in the day.