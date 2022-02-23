Anushka Sharma to shoot in UK for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma has finally kick-started the prep work of her upcoming film, ‘Chakda Xpress’. This summer, the actor has a month-long schedule in the United Kingdom, which she has already begun preparing for. A source told Mid-Day that Anushka Sharma is going all out to make this the biggest film in India about a woman sports legend. The report also added that With ‘Chakda Xpress’, she is looking to change the discourse of how sports films based on women should be mounted in India. There can be no half measures when you set out with a vision this lofty.

Earlier, in a statement, while talking about Chakda Xpress, Anushka had said that it's a unique film since it's fundamentally a story about enormous sacrifice. The first season of Chakda Xpress is based on former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami's life and will provide insight into the world of women's cricket. When Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and represent her country on the international stage, it was extremely difficult for women to even consider taking up the sport. This is a dramatic retelling of various events in her life, as well as women's cricket. The actor added that, from support systems to facilities, from having a consistent income from playing the game to simply having a future in cricket, very little enticed Indian women to pursue cricket as a career. Jhulan had a tumultuous and unpredictable cricket career, but she never lost sight of her goal of making her country proud. She worked to dispel the myth that women can't make a living playing cricket in India, so that the next generation of female cricketers would have a more even playing field. Chakda Xpress is the most definitive peek into the not-so-rosy world of women's cricket back then, and her life is a living testimony that passion and tenacity triumph over any and all adversity.